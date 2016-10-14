Skip to main content
Selection of Pesticide Risk Indicators: Guidance for Policy Makers

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/827731c0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
OECD (2016), Selection of Pesticide Risk Indicators: Guidance for Policy Makers, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/827731c0-en.
