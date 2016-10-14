This document provides guidance for policy makers on both developing new or selecting existing indicators of risk to human health and the environment from the use of crop protection products (i.e., pesticides). These pesticide risk indicators are tools, based on modelling or actual data from monitoring studies or surveys, which predict the potential risk from the use of pesticides, and help policy makers assess the sustainability of pesticide use.
Selection of Pesticide Risk Indicators: Guidance for Policy Makers
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
