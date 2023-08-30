This document aims to serve as a guide to the pesticide industry developing new products using RNAi as a mode of action and to regulators conducting human health safety assessments of pesticides. This document focuses on issues which will have a bearing on data requirements for determining the toxicological hazards of dsRNA, possible exposure routes, and potential risks to the health of pesticide applicators and bystanders, as well as to consumers of agricultural produce treated with these products.
Considerations for the Human Health Risk Assessment of Externally Applied dsRNA-Based Pesticides
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
