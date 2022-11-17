Skip to main content
Guidance Document on Laboratory Product Performance Testing Methods for Bed Bug Biocide Products

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91bff730-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Guidance Document on Laboratory Product Performance Testing Methods for Bed Bug Biocide Products, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91bff730-en.
