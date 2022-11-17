Guidance Document on Laboratory Product Performance Testing Methods for Bed Bug Biocide Products

This guidance provides recommendations for the design and execution of laboratory studies to evaluate the performance of biocidal products in any formulation such as a liquid, aerosol, fog, or impregnated fabric intended to repel, attract, and/or kill bed bugs (Cimex lectularius). It does not apply to repellent products applied to human skin. The guidance is based upon the American Laboratory Product Performance Testing Methods for Bed Bug Pesticide Products (US EPA 2017, OCSPP 810.3900) and incorporates information from laboratory efficacy testing standards for biocidal products against bed bugs in the framework of the German Infectious Diseases Protection Act (18, 46). Investigators should ensure research is conducted in compliance with any applicable laws or regulations, which are independent of and additional to those cited in this guidance