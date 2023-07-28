The purpose of this issue paper is to highlight current international microbial contaminant criteria on food and drinking water and to promote a dialogue among OECD member countries on the acceptable levels of microbial contamination in microbial pest control products. A compilation of methods available for screening microbial pest control products for the presence of pathogens and other micro-organism contaminants are referenced for guidance to regulatory authorities and applicants/notifiers alike.
OECD Issue Paper on Microbial Contaminants Limits for Microbial Pest Control Products, Second edition
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
-
Report17 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
-
Report17 November 2022