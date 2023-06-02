Guidance on Principles for Claim Development of Treated Articles

The efficacy and functionality of a biocides treated article as well as the way the treated article and its benefits for the user are presented (the claim) have a public health impact. The OECD identified a public health concern, in particular because of a possible false sense of security given by the claim, or because of an incorrect interpretation of the claim by the end-users. The objective of this document is to give guidance on how claims for treated articles that may have an impact on human health can be formulated, interpreted and tested within the framework of the different legislations across OECD countries.