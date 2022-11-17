This guidance provides recommendations for the design and execution of simulated-use studies to evaluate the efficacy of baits (claim “nest kill”) against tropical ants. Furthermore, this guidance deals with laboratory and simulated-use testing of tropical ant repellents (e.g. claim “reduction or prevention of invading ants in houses or sensitive areas”). The recommendations in this document refer to products for control in indoor environments.
Guidance Document on Laboratory and Simulated-use Testing the Efficacy of Baits and Repellents against Tropical Ants for Indoor Use
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Report17 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Report17 November 2022