Guidance document on Baculoviruses as plant protection products

Baculoviruses have been explored for more than 75 years as microbial pest control agents (MPCA) and are commercially available as microbial pest control products (MPCP) for almost 50 years. Today baculoviruses are registered and used as MPCP in nearly all OECD countries. The specific focus of this guidance document lies on the developments in identification (including taxonomy and classification), biological properties including mode of action, genetic stability, host resistance, population genetics and baculovirus ecology, human health considerations, residues, environmental fate, effects on non-target organisms and conclusions for safety assessment. This document is intended to provide general and specific information on baculoviruses and guidance to industry, regulatory authorities and others who have responsibility for assessments of baculoviruses used as biological control agents.