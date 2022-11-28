This Guidance Document is intended to provide guidance to industry and regulatory authorities, on regulatory approaches that can be taken for assessment and approval of bacteriophages to be used as plant protection products. Bacteriophages (or phages) are a group of microorganisms that are viruses specifically infective to bacteria, which can be considered a niche use.
Guidance Document for the Regulatory Framework for the Microorganism Group: Bacteriophages
