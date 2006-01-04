Skip to main content
Sectoral crediting mechanisms for greenhouse gas mitigation

Institutional and operational issues
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/39d1eff1-en
Authors
Richard Baron, Jane Ellis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Baron, R. and J. Ellis (2006), “Sectoral crediting mechanisms for greenhouse gas mitigation: Institutional and operational issues”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2006/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/39d1eff1-en.
