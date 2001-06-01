Skip to main content
School Reform and Construction in the Province of Rovigo, Italy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/787682500242
Valerio Gasparetto
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Gasparetto, V. (2001), “School Reform and Construction in the Province of Rovigo, Italy”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/787682500242.
