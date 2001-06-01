The legislative framework of the Italian education system has changed radically over the past five years. After decades of announcing, discussing, proposing and experimenting with reform, the school of tomorrow is rapidly becoming a reality. Is it possible today to construct school buildings that will easily house the reformed school that is being defined? This is probably the most urgent question that the administrators, managers and experts of local authorities are now seeking to answer.
School Reform and Construction in the Province of Rovigo, Italy
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
