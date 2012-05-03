Skip to main content
School Funding Formulas

Review of Main Characteristics and Impacts
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k993xw27cd3-en
Mihály Fazekas
OECD Education Working Papers
Fazekas, M. (2012), “School Funding Formulas: Review of Main Characteristics and Impacts”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 74, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k993xw27cd3-en.
