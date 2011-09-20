The Transport Accident Commission of Victoria (TAC) was established, and is governed by, the Transport Accident Act 1986. The TAC administers a comprehensive no-fault compensation scheme for Victorians who are injured or die as a result of a transport accident. The Act also provides the TAC with a role in accident prevention and reducing the cost of transport accidents to the Victorian Community...
Road Safety
The Experience of the Transport Accident Commission in Victoria, Australia
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
