Road Safety Annual Report 2014

The IRTAD Annual Report 2014 provides an overview of road safety indicators for 2012 in 38 countries, with preliminary data for 2013, and detailed reports for each country. The report outlines the crash data collection process in IRTAD countries, describes the road safety strategies and existing targets, and provides detailed safety data by road user, location and age together with information on recent trends in speeding, drink-driving and other aspects of road user behaviour.