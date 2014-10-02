The IRTAD Annual Report 2014 provides an overview of road safety indicators for 2012 in 38 countries, with preliminary data for 2013, and detailed reports for each country. The report outlines the crash data collection process in IRTAD countries, describes the road safety strategies and existing targets, and provides detailed safety data by road user, location and age together with information on recent trends in speeding, drink-driving and other aspects of road user behaviour.
Road Safety Annual Report 2014
Report
Road Safety Annual Report
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
23 December 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
26 October 2020
-
7 October 2019
-
18 May 2018
-
10 October 2017
-
15 July 2016
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024