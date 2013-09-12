Road Safety Annual Report 2013

The IRTAD Annual Report 2013 provides an overview for road safety indicators for 2011 in 37 countries, with preliminary data for 2012, and detailed reports for each country. The report outlines the crash data collection process in IRTAD countries, describes the road safety strategies and targets in place and provides detailed safety data by road user, location and age together with information on recent trends in speeding, drink-driving and other aspects of road user behaviour.