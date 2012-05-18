The IRTAD Annual report 2011 provides an overview of road safety indicators for 2010 in 32 countries, with preliminary data for 2011. The report outlines recent safety measures adopted nationally, with detailed safety data by road user, location and age. This edition highlights contributions to the development of road safety policies by the IRTAD Group in 2011, with detailed reports for all member countries on targets and national strategies, including new strategies being developed for the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety.
Road Safety Annual Report 2011
Report
Road Safety Annual Report
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
23 December 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
26 October 2020
-
7 October 2019
-
18 May 2018
-
10 October 2017
-
15 July 2016
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024