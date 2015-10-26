Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Risk Management of Outbreaks of Livestock Diseases

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrrwdp8x4zs-en
Authors
Mitsuhiro Inamura, Jonathan Rushton, Jesús Antón
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Inamura, M., J. Rushton and J. Antón (2015), “Risk Management of Outbreaks of Livestock Diseases”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 91, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrrwdp8x4zs-en.
Go to top