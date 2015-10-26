Livestock diseases can severely harm animal and human health, and have adverse economic impacts on producer incomes, markets, trade, and consumers. This paper develops a common framework to improve information on public actions and policies to manage outbreaks of livestock diseases across countries. The main aim is to facilitate the assessment of the effectiveness and efficiency of different policy responses to disease outbreaks. A pilot database covering four livestock diseases (avian influenza, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, classical swine fever, and foot and mouth disease) in nine countries (Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom) was constructed. It combines three layers of data: epidemiological factors; government control and compensation measures; and economic impacts of disease outbreaks. Policy responses to outbreaks were reviewed based on the information generated from the data analysis. The results show that government expenditures to destroy pathogens via slaughter and compensation policy measures were very expensive, especially in the case of large or prolonged outbreaks, and that measures compensating financial losses at the farm level generated the highest share of government expenditures in the short run.
Risk Management of Outbreaks of Livestock Diseases
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023