Reviews of National Policies for Education: Romania 2000

Reform of education, training and human resource development is an integral part of the transition to a democratic society and market economy. Romania has made progress in all these areas since reform began in 1990. Still, the real impetus for change is more recent and can be dated to the publication of The Reform of Education Now by the Ministry of National Education in 1997. The Ministry’s challenge has been to promote and support changes that meet the needs of the new economy and society as well as the interests of all young people and adults, in the face of a shortage of financial and human resources. The book first gives a brief history of education in Romania and describes the development of education in the country since the political changes. It then presents an analysis of the entire education system and identifies key directions for the reinforcement of the reforms in light of the challenges faced by officials, communities, enterprises, educators, parents and students under very dynamic and uncertain conditions. It concludes with a set of key recommendations on education goals and the transition; learning effectiveness, outcomes and the curriculum; management and governance for flexibility, responsiveness and change; and resources and financing. This review will be very useful to both Romanian professionals and their international counterparts.