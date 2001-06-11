OECD's 2001 review of Latvia's education policies and programmes. It finds that reform of education, training and human resource development is an integral part of the transition to a democratic society and market economy. Latvia has made progress in all these areas since reform began in 1990. The challenge for the Ministry of Education and Science has been to promote and support changes that meet the needs of the new economy and society as well as the interests of all young people and adults, in the face of a shortage of financial and human resources. This book first gives a brief overview of regional issues and a history of education in Latvia and describes the development of education in the country since the political changes. It then presents an analysis of the entire education system and identifies key directions for the reinforcement of the reforms in light of the challenges encountered by officials, communities, enterprises, educators, parents and students under very dynamic conditions. It concludes with a set of key recommendations of goals of education, learning effectiveness, outcomes and the curriculum, management and governance for flexibility, responsiveness and change, and resources and financing.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Latvia 2001
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
