Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Reviews of National Policies for Education: Bulgaria 2004

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264105171-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Reviews of National Policies for Education

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Reviews of National Policies for Education: Bulgaria 2004, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264105171-en.
Go to top