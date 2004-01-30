This book gives an overview of the Bulgarian education system and describes its development since its development over the past decade. It provides an analysis of the entire education system, and identifies key directions for the reinforcement of the reform process in light of the challenges encountered by officials, communities, enterprises, educators, parents and students under rather difficult conditions.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Bulgaria 2004
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 March 2022
-
15 March 2022
-
Report6 July 2020
-
10 January 2019
-
21 December 2018
-
Report27 July 2018
-
19 April 2018
-
Report30 November 2017
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
7 July 2023