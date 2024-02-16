Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Rethinking education in the context of climate change

Leverage points for transformative change
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f14c8a81-en
Authors
Deborah Nusche, Marc Fuster Rabella, Simeon Lauterbach
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nusche, D., M. Fuster Rabella and S. Lauterbach (2024), “Rethinking education in the context of climate change: Leverage points for transformative change”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 307, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f14c8a81-en.
Go to top