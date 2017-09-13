This working paper is a case study on Afghanistan as a refugee country of origin. The case study looks at whole-of-government efforts by OECD member countries in Afghanistan, specifically looking at how states have co-ordinated development, diplomatic and defence resources in a refugee country of origin. The case study also examines efforts by the international community to promote stability and state building objectives. The case study was undertaken as part of a wider research project on learning from evaluations to improve responses to situations of forced displacement and supports the synthesis paper "Responding to Refugee Crises in Developing Countries: What Can We Learn From Evaluations?"
Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in Afghanistan as a country of origin
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
Policy paper5 July 2021
-
Policy paper16 November 2020
-
Report25 June 2019
-
Working paper13 September 2017
-