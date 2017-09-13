Skip to main content
Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in Afghanistan as a country of origin

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/de7e6a13-en
Authors
Susanna Morrison-Métois
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Morrison-Métois, S. (2017), “Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in Afghanistan as a country of origin”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/de7e6a13-en.
