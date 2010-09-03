This report reviews the implementation in Afghanistan of the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations two years after they were endorsed by ministers of the OECD Development Assistance Committee, and identifies priority areas to improve the collective impact of international engagement. The Afghanistan Country Report reflects the findings from a national consultation among stakeholders representing both national and international institutions, complemented by interviews and data collection.
Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations: Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Conflict and Fragility