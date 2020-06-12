Skip to main content
Reporting progress towards Nationally Determined Contributions

Exploring possible common tabular formats for the structured summary
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a23de32d-en
Authors
Marcia Rocha, Jane Ellis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Rocha, M. and J. Ellis (2020), “Reporting progress towards Nationally Determined Contributions: Exploring possible common tabular formats for the structured summary”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a23de32d-en.
