Common Tabular Formats (CTFs) for the reporting of information necessary to track progress towards Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under Article 4 of the Paris Agreement, including on the use of cooperative approaches, are to be adopted by COP26. This paper explores concrete examples and worked examples for the structured summary of information to track progress, including on information on cooperative approaches. This paper finds that the structured summary would be more likely to meet the principles established in the Paris Agreement and related decisions, including the Modalities, Procedures and Guidelines (MPGs), if it was separated into CTFs for reporting on tracking progress indicators and a CTF for reporting on the use of cooperative approaches.
Reporting progress towards Nationally Determined Contributions
Exploring possible common tabular formats for the structured summary
Working paper
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Abstract
