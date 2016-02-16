Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Report on the Online Pesticide Risk indicators Database (PRIER)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/378b47ed-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Report on the Online Pesticide Risk indicators Database (PRIER), Series on Pesticides and Biocides, No. 83, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/378b47ed-en.
Go to top