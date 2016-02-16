This report describes the online Pesticide Risk Indicators (PRIs) database and how to use it. This online tool was developed based on information collected from OECD member countries on existing PRIs, and it includes evaluations and summaries of the information provided.
Report on the Online Pesticide Risk indicators Database (PRIER)
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
