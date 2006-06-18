This report describes the current attempts to address cross-border enforcement challenges in the area of privacy. It highlights the need for a more global and systematic approach to cross-border privacy law enforcement co-operation.
Report on the Cross-Border Enforcement of Privacy Law
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper22 September 2023
-
Working paper13 July 2023
-
Working paper26 June 2023
-
Working paper26 June 2023