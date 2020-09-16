This brief analyses how countries can achieve more effective, timely and sustainable responses to the COVID-19 crisis by taking into account regulatory barriers and compliance issues. Drawing upon previous work on administrative barriers and procedures as well as regulatory enforcement and inspections, the brief identifies several key regulatory aspects of the COVID-19 crisis response. These include: 1) facilitating the supply and availability of essential goods for crisis response, 2) reconciling privacy concerns with effectiveness for tracing and/or “track-and-trace” approaches, and 3) fostering and maintaining compliance with mitigation measures through targeted, proportionate enforcement and transparent communication. This brief discusses simplification and removal of disproportionate or non-risk-based barriers, as well as the importance of ensuring effective regulation of major risks, and achieving sustained compliance with key safety measures.
Removing administrative barriers, improving regulatory delivery
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
-
28 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
19 April 2024