Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Relative Effects of Fisheries Support Policies

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd9b0dc3-en
Authors
Roger Martini, James Innes
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martini, R. and J. Innes (2018), “Relative Effects of Fisheries Support Policies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd9b0dc3-en.
Go to top