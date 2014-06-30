This review assesses regulatory management in Kazakhstan. It provides concrete recommendations on strategies, institutions and tools to improve the quality of the regulatory environment in Kazakhstan.
Regulatory Policy in Kazakhstan
Towards Improved Implementation
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report21 June 2022
-
-
20 January 2021
-
18 December 2020
-
13 July 2020
-
Report18 June 2019
-
26 March 2019
-
9 March 2018
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-