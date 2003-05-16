This report presents the results of the OECD/FAO Zoning Project, which examined the possibility of identifying geographic zones for the testing of pesticide residues in agricultural crops. The reason for having such zones would be to facilitate international co-operation and promote efficiency in pesticide residue testing.
Registration and Work Sharing, Report of the OECD FAO Zoning Project
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
