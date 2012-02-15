This book describes and examines reforms of fiscal federalism and local government in 10 OECD countries implemented over the past decade. The country chapters identify common patterns and factors that are conducive to reforms of the intergovernmental fiscal framework, using a common methodological approach. The summary chapter highlights the cross-cutting issues emerging from the country chapters and shows the key factors in the institutional, political, economic and fiscal areas that are supporting reform success. The report’s approach results in valuable insights for policy makers designing, adopting and implementing fiscal federalism and local government reforms.
Reforming Fiscal Federalism and Local Government
Beyond the Zero-Sum Game
Report
OECD Fiscal Federalism Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report26 October 2023
-
30 November 2021
-
22 December 2020
-
27 October 2020
-
13 June 2019
-
12 July 2018
-
18 November 2015
-
16 January 2013
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Report26 October 2023
-
26 June 2023
-
Working paper6 June 2023
-
-
Working paper18 October 2022
-
Working paper30 August 2022