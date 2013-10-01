Since 1999, the Asian Roundtable on Corporate Governance has brought together the most active and influential policy makers, practitioners and experts on corporate governance in the region, as well as from OECD countries and relevant international institutions. Participants exchange experiences and push forward the reform agenda on corporate governance while promoting awareness and use of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance as well as the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. This Report supports decision-makers and practitioners in their efforts to take corporate governance to a higher level. It reflects the discussions and conclusions of various recent Roundtable. The next phase of the Roundtable will focus on how to change behaviour to achieve better outcomes.
Reform Priorities in Asia
Taking Corporate Governance to a Higher Level
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
20 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024