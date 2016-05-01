Skip to main content
Reducing Sulphur Emissions from Ships

The Impact of International Regulation
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz8mqq9s-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2016), “Reducing Sulphur Emissions from Ships: The Impact of International Regulation”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz8mqq9s-en.
