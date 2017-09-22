Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Red tape and administrative burden in aquaculture licensing

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7a56bfbc-en
Authors
James Innes, Roger Martini, Antonia Leroy
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Innes, J., R. Martini and A. Leroy (2017), “Red tape and administrative burden in aquaculture licensing”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 107, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7a56bfbc-en.
Go to top