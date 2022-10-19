Recent Developments in Entrepreneurship Training

This paper delves into the persistent skills gaps hindering sustainable entrepreneurship, particularly among different demographic groups. Highlighting disparities, it reveals that women, for instance, often lack the confidence and skills to start businesses compared to men. Governments combat these gaps through inclusive entrepreneurship training programs, delivered in various formats. The shift to online delivery, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, poses challenges but also extends program reach. In Ireland, government and non-government entities offer diverse support schemes, yet quality and accessibility vary. Recommendations include a referral system for tailored training, expansion of online offerings, and enhancing coaching and mentoring quality through standardized training and certification.