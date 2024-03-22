The process of adjusting the balance between the public and private sectors, an essential part of structural reforms launched in Ghana, took place in an improved macroeconomic environment. The policies pursued, Economic Recovery Programme I (1983-86) and II (1987-89), have followed so far a consensual scheme, "stabilization first then structural adjustment". In the following study, the author points out the probability of success for this second step, by analysing the components of one of the most successful experiences on the African continent ...
Rebalancing the Public and Private Sectors in Developing Countries
The Case of Ghana
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
9 April 2024
-
21 June 2022
-
Working paper7 May 2021
-
Working paper1 September 2020
-
20 April 2020
-
13 March 2020
-
Working paper3 December 2019
-
20 June 2018