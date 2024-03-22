Skip to main content
Rebalancing the Public and Private Sectors in Developing Countries

The Case of Ghana
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/187878633382
H. Akuoko-Frimpong
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Akuoko-Frimpong, H. (1990), “Rebalancing the Public and Private Sectors in Developing Countries: The Case of Ghana”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/187878633382.
