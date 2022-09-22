Skip to main content
Real estate finance and climate transition

Market practices, challenges and policy considerations
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa86b326-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Real estate finance and climate transition: Market practices, challenges and policy considerations”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa86b326-en.
