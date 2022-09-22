Real estate finance and climate transition

This report provides an overview of the various existing green real estate financing products and the state of the market for these products. After a decade of growth, green real estate finance markets remain small compared to conventional real estate finance markets. There are a number of challenges in aligning green real estate finance market practices with sustainability goals, including the lack of common definitions, standards and quality data that hinder the ability of market participants and regulators to identify, monitor and manage risks and opportunities. More efforts are needed to promote investments in real estate projects so as to transition to a low-carbon real estate and meet the climate objectives of the Paris Agreement. Drawing on a detailed assessment of these markets and products, this report puts forward policy considerations to elaborate principles and good practices that may contribute to supporting the decarbonisation of real estate assets.