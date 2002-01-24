Skip to main content
Radionuclide Retention in Geologic Media

Workshop Proceedings - Oskarshamn, Sweden - 7-9 May 2001
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196148-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2002), Radionuclide Retention in Geologic Media: Workshop Proceedings - Oskarshamn, Sweden - 7-9 May 2001, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264196148-en.
