This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release pathways of chemicals used in the radiation curable products
industry, specifically during application of radiation curable coatings, inks, and adhesives. The document focuses primarily on ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curable products and presents standard approaches for estimating the environmental releases of and occupational exposures to components and additives used in radiation curable products.
Radiation Curable Coating, Inks and Adhesives
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release pathways of chemicals used in the radiation curable products
In the same series
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015
-
Report2 April 2015
Related publications
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
28 January 2019
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015