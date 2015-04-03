This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release pathways of chemicals used as chemical vapour deposition (CVD) precursors in the semiconductor industry. The document presents standard approaches for estimating environmental releases and occupational exposures, and discusses the typical engineering controls used to mitigate exposure to CVD precursors.
Chemicals Vapour Deposition in the Semiconductor Industry
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
Report2 April 2015
-
1 April 2015
Related publications
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
28 January 2019
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
Report2 April 2015