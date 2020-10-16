Chemical additives used in automotive lubricants

This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) is intended to provide information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release pathways of additive chemicals used in automotive finished lubricants. The document presents standard approaches for estimating the environmental releases of and occupational exposures to chemical additives used in automotive finished lubricants.
