This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) is intended to provide information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release and exposure pathways of non-volatile chemicals used in Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFFs) in firefighting applications. The document presents standard approaches for estimating the environmental releases of and occupational exposures to chemicals used in AFFF.
Use of aqueous film-forming foams in firefighting
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Abstract
