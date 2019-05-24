This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) is a complement document to the Emission Scenario Document on Plastic Additives, ESD No. 3, and provides information on the sources, use patterns and release pathways of chemicals used as additives in plastics to assist in the estimation of releases of chemicals into the environment.
Complementing Document to the Emission Scenario Document on Plastic Additives: Plastic Additives during the Use of End Products
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
