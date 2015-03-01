Publicly Funded Passenger Transport Services in Finland

The share of bus transport of total passenger transport (as a percentage of total inland passenger-kilometres) is slightly above EU average in Finland. Buses account for around 10% of total passenger transport, compared with the EU average of 9% in 2011. The share of rail in total passenger transport, in turn, was 5% in 2011, below the EU average of 7%. Over 590 million passengers used public transport services in Finland in 2011. Buses carried nearly 60% of total number of passengers. However, in passenger-kilometres buses accounted for 41% of the total 11718 million passenger-km, while railways accounted for 34%.