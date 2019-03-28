Skip to main content
Public research and innovative entrepreneurship

Preliminary cross-country evidence from micro data
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0d057da7-en
Stefano Breschi, Julie Lassébie, Alexander C. Lembcke, Carlo Menon, Caroline Paunov
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Breschi, S. et al. (2019), “Public research and innovative entrepreneurship: Preliminary cross-country evidence from micro data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d057da7-en.
