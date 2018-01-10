This review examines the ongoing public procurement reforms in Nuevo León, Mexico: both the progress achieved so far and the many challenges that remain. It discusses the benefits of further centralisation of public procurement activities for goods and services, greater aggregation, and a shift in administrative culture from excessive formality toward strategic public procurement and value for money. The review provides concrete proposals addressing every aspect of the procurement lifecycle, from planning and market consultations to contract management.
Public Procurement in Nuevo León, Mexico
Promoting Efficiency through Centralisation and Professionalisation
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
