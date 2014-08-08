Skip to main content
Public Financial Management in Infrastructure in Africa

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzmjr4qlhb-en
Nana Boateng, Marie Castaing Gachassin, Emilie Gay, Laura Recuero-Virto
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Boateng, N. et al. (2014), “Public Financial Management in Infrastructure in Africa”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 323, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxzmjr4qlhb-en.
