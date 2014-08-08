Public Financial Management in Infrastructure in Africa

To what extent do budgetary processes and institutions hamper infrastructural development in Africa? To answer that question, this report analyses the answers of budget officials to questionnaires administered in 22 African countries: Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Republic of Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.