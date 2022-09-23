Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Provision of social services in EU countries

Reform of the national framework for the provision of social services in Spain
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ba4fbaf2-en
Authors
Ana Llena-Nozal, Rodrigo Fernández, Sarah Kups
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Llena-Nozal, A., R. Fernández and S. Kups (2022), “Provision of social services in EU countries: Reform of the national framework for the provision of social services in Spain”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba4fbaf2-en.
Go to top