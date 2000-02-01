Students with physical disabilities at the University of Grenoble are offered a range of services provided by various specialised and complementary structures to meet the needs of student life. A number of associations and government sectors have joined forces in quite a unique way to build a university residence designed with the disabled in mind; others are coordinating initiatives to provide seamless infrastructure that makes it easier for students with disabilities to participate in education and leisure activities.
Providing for Disabled Students
University of Grenoble, France
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
