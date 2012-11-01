Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Projecting Emissions Baselines for National Climate Policy

Options for Guidance to Improve Transparency
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpsz58wvc-en
Authors
Christa Clapp, Andrew Prag
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Clapp, C. and A. Prag (2012), “Projecting Emissions Baselines for National Climate Policy: Options for Guidance to Improve Transparency”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2012/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpsz58wvc-en.
Go to top