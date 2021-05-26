Skip to main content
Productivity dispersion and sectoral labour shares in Europe

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c07cf75a-en
Authors
Martina Lawless, Luke Rehill
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lawless, M. and L. Rehill (2021), “Productivity dispersion and sectoral labour shares in Europe”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c07cf75a-en.
